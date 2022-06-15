Van Meter softball bounces back, baseball stays undefeated

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After falling to North Polk on June 10, the Van Meter softball team turned things around to end their week.

The Bulldogs took on North Polk on June 10, falling 7-4. Senior Lilly Prickett led the team with two runs batted in and had a solid 3.33 innings on the mound, finishing with three strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00.

It wasn’t quite enough however, as North Polk was able to finish with a team batting average of .400.

Van Meter then bounced back in the next game, defeating South Hamilton 3-2 on June 11.

Both Prickett and junior Beth Button had an RBI in the game, with Prickett finishing two for three at the plate and Button going two for four. Sophomore Maddie Waldorf had a solid game on the mound, pitching nine strikeouts for an ERA of 1.75 to earn the win.

Van Meter then opened the week against Pleasantville on June 13, getting a big win and defeating the Trojans 11-0. Junior Macy Blomgren led the team in the game, going one for one at the plate for a double and three RBIs.

Button, Waldorf and senior Maia Abrahamson also all had strong games, as they finished with two RBIs each with strong outings at the plate as well. Button went two for two, Waldorf finished two for three including a triple while Abrahamson finished one for two at bat.

Waldorf also had another strong showing on the mound, pitching nine strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

Baseball stays undefeated

The Van Meter baseball team has kept its undefeated record alive through the first half of the season as the Bulldogs picked up three more wins recently.

The Bulldogs closed its week with wins over North Polk and Winterset, first defeating North Polk on June 10.

Van Meter defeated the Comets 5-4. North Polk took a 4-3 lead after the fourth inning, however, the Bulldogs scored two more in the fifth to take the win.

Leading the team in the win was junior Ike Speltz, who went two for three at the plate for a team-high two RBIs. Seniors Chris Schreck, Jack Pettit and Reese Moore all had turns pitching, combining for five strikeouts to get the win.

Van Meter then got a more secure win over Winterset on June 11, winning 10-3.

Speltz and junior Ben Gilliland both led the team with two RBIs while Moore had a home run in the game for another RBI. Pettit, Speltz and senior Ganon Archer all had two runs of their own as well.

Van Meter then began its week with a win over Pleasantville on June 13, defeating the Trojans 8-1.

Moore, Speltz and Archer each had two RBIs in the game while junior Carter Durflinger led at the plate, going three for four for another RBI.

Archer and junior Michael Steinfeldt pitched much of the game, combining for eight strikeouts and ERA of 0.00 for the win.