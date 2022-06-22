ADM baseball grabs pair of wins, softball competes at Roland-Story Tournament

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM baseball team competed in the Battle of the Bluffs tournament on June 18, picking up a couple wins along the way.

The Tigers competed against Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, defeating both teams at the tournament. ADM defeated Glenwood 5-3 before taking down the Warriors 6-2.

Head coach Jason Book said the Tigers competed in two really good games against two quality opponents ADM isn’t normally used to seeing in the regular season.

“We just played really good baseball that day,” Book said. “We had two outstanding pitching performances from Grant Rychnovsky and Ben Smith, they both threw complete games, and we were just able to get a lot of hits.”

With two games on the same day following a long and busy week, the team had to find a way to keep cool and stay fresh on the hot day as well. Book said the coaches made sure the guys were drinking plenty of water, had a dry shirt for the second game, were toweling off and getting some nutrition.

“Fortunately we played at 8 and 10 in the morning so we avoided the hot, hot, but it was still kind of a drain for the guys, just all the games that we had to play during the week,” Book said.

The two wins over the weekend put the Tigers’ record at 14-5 with a couple weeks left to go in the season.

Book said the season has gone as well as the team has expected, and the Tigers keep getting better each week to make sure they’re ready for the postseason.

With just a few weeks left of the postseason, Book said he is adding new plays and different elements to the offense as time goes on.

“Instead of throwing it all in at once, we just give them a few nuggets every week just to kind of keep them interested and thinking about the game a little bit,” Book said.

The upperclassmen have also helped with that, as Book said the juniors and seniors on the team help hold each other accountable and self-lead.

At the same time though, Book said the players understand they are all there for each other and they want success for one another rather than just themselves.

“They celebrate each other really well and they pick each other up when somebody is kind of having a bad game or is a little bit down,” Book said. “Nothing goes unnoticed in our dugout and guys are really attentive to each other and show that they are playing for each other on a nightly basis.”

Softball competes at Roland-Story Tournament

After a busy weekend of games, the ADM softball team found success at the Roland-Story Tournament.

The Tigers had a slow start to their weekend, facing Mount Vernon on June 17 where they lost 1-0.

While junior pitcher Aliya Yanga pitched well for ADM, throwing 10 strikeouts in six innings, the Mustangs’ pitcher did just as well, throwing 12 strikeouts to pick up the win.

The Tigers were able to bounce back in the next game, taking on Solon on June 17 and winning 7-2.

Senior Brynn Busta and freshman Madi James led the team in the win, finishing with two runs batted in each. Yanga had another good game, pitching four strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings for an ERA of 0.00 while hitting a home run for an RBI as well.

ADM then played South Hamilton on June 18, winning 7-3.

The Tigers had a good day at the plate, finishing with a .364 batting average as a team, led by James and junior Ella Grossman, who both went two for three with each scoring a run.

Eighth-grader Lauren Hagedorn also had a solid day on the mound, throwing six strikeouts for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

The Tigers finished out the weekend against Nevada on June 18, winning 10-7.

Junior Cora Ostrem led the team in RBIs, going one for one at the plate for a double and two RBIs. Senior Olivia Tollari hit a home run for another RBI while sophomore Kaylee Smith scored two runs as well.

Yanga pitched six strikeouts in two innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.