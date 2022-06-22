DCG softball wins 10 straight, baseball climbs conference standings

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

This week was all about establishing power within the conference for the Mustangs. (Note: Games covered June 13-20)

Baseball (11-11)

With a doubleheader win against Indianola (17-9) on Monday, the Mustangs knocked down one more domino in a late bid for the Little Hawkeye crown. It will take some help considering Grinnell (24-2) currently sits atop the standings with a 12-2 league record compared to DCG at 9-5 (and owns the head-to-head advantage), but coming into Monday's games, the Mustangs sat three games behind the second place Indians. Now Dallas Center is just one game behind thanks to wins of 9-6 and 9-5.

Considering the hurdle that Indianola has been this year for teams, those two wins were a huge boost looking at the games that led up to Monday.

After an 8-6 win over Newton (10-10) on June 13, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with Oskaloosa (7-14), giving Oskie just its second conference win of the season. Two days later, the Mustangs fell 4-1 to Grinnell.

Outside of conference action, Dallas Center also took in a grudge match against Gilbert (12-7). The Tigers previously won a 3-2 contest against the Mustangs the week prior. But on June 16, it was DCG advantage 10-2. Isaac Short led the team with three runs batted in and a run scored. Clayton Campidilli also scored twice and recorded two RBI after hitting a double.

Softball (20-5)

On their hottest streak of the season winning 10 games in a row, the Mustangs control their destiny in the Little Hawkeye race.

With a doubleheader win over Oskaloosa (8-14) and Indianola (15-9) sandwiching a shutout win against Grinnell (8-12) in the last week, Dallas Center now sit second in conference standings with a 11-1 record. While there are seven games left on its conference schedule, an undefeated finish would put the Mustangs on top of the leaderboard over current leader Norwalk (14-1 conference record) as the two meet on Monday in Dallas Center.

This past week was a great boost to the Mustangs' stock, handing Indianola its first two conference losses of the season. And the Indians proved to be a worth threat, only falling 8-5 and 8-6 only after the Mustangs made mid-game comebacks after trailing in both games.

Against Oskaloosa, the Mustangs had their biggest scoring margin of the season with a 15-1 win in the first half of a doubleheader. Their previous biggest win of the year was a 15-3 win against Pella Christian.

A showcase up and down the order, it was catcher Reese Burke that had the swung the loudest. Going 4-for-4 at the plate, Burke hit her second home run and drove in a total of six runs. That's the first Mustang six RBI performance since the three-time all-state selection Macey Wolfe did during her senior season in 2013.

That wasn't the only big milestone that night in Oskaloosa. Thanks to the doubleheader win, head coach Steve Schlafke hit 1,300 career wins.