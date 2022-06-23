Van Meter softball looks to rebound, baseball wins big

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter softball team lost its third game in a row after falling 5-3 to Twin Cedars on June 20.

Head coach James Flaws said the Bulldogs made a couple mistakes early on that allowed the Sabers to score runs early on in the game.

“We scored our runs late, fought back, but, if we keep digging ourselves into holes it’s hard to play from behind all the time,” Flaws said.

He added that getting into a hole was the Bulldogs’ issue this past weekend as well.

Although Van Meter got down 5-0 early in the game, they fought to get into the game, scoring three runs in the final two innings before being unable to tie it.

Flaws said the team was able to stay positive and stay in the game because they are competitive at the plate. The Bulldogs kept competing and the ball started bouncing their way, giving the team a chance to tie.

With the loss, Van Meter now sits with an 18-9 record at the top of its conference with a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

Flaws said this team has faced some adversity with injuries throughout the season, and the players have done a good job of playing through lineup changes.

“They do a good job of staying even keel and working through the different lineups we’ve had all year and putting kids in spots that maybe they haven’t played before and kids responded pretty well to that,” Flaws said.

He added that the Bulldogs haven’t played their best softball yet. Flaws said Van Meter has competed in every game it’s played and has had the chance to win every game, the Bulldogs just need to play all three phases of the game well.

“When we play all three phases of the game really well — pitching, defense and then putting the ball in play consistently, we become a very tough team,” Flaws said. “This group competes with everybody, they believe they can beat anybody, but now we gotta actually beat somebody.”

He added that the team hasn’t put all three phases together very often, and the goal is to be great at all three and see what the results bring.

Baseball wins big

The Van Meter baseball team remained undefeated with a pair of big wins at the Saydel Tournament over the weekend.

The Bulldogs began the tournament taking on Ames on June 18, defeating the Little Cyclones 9-0.

Seniors Reese Moore and Jack Pettit led the team in the win, with both hitting a home run in the game. Moore went three for three at the plate, also getting a double to finish with one run batted in and two runs scored of his own. Pettit finished one for three at bat, leading the team with two RBIs.

Senior Ganon Archer had a strong day on the mound, pitching all seven innings and throwing 16 strikeouts for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

The Bulldogs built on the big win against Muscatine on June 18, winning 15-0.

Van Meter was on fire at the plate, finishing with a team batting average of .480, led by junior Carter Durflinger and sophomore Jaxon Hanselman, who both went one for one, while multiple other players finished two for three.

Junior Ike Speltz led the team with three RBIs, finishing two for three at the plate for two doubles to do so.

Durflinger and Moore scored two runs each while Archer had two RBIs off a double of his own.

Senior Chris Schreck and sophomore Rhett Pleggenkuhle shared pitching duties, combining for five strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.00 for the win.