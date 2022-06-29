ADM softball, baseball pick up wins over Bondurant-Farrar

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM softball team began its week with a win, defeating Bondurant-Farrar 3-0 on June 27.

Head coach Lindsay Stanford said the Tigers’ bats came alive, with ADM executing well up and down the lineup and finishing with four doubles.

“Overall, we didn’t have to play too much defense, but the ones that [the Bluejays] did get into play, we executed very well,” Stanford said.

Junior pitcher Aliya Yanga had another strong game, throwing 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Stanford said Yanga and junior catcher Addison Banse work well together, talking before the game about the opposing team’s batters and pitching strategy.

“Aliya continues to get more mentally tough as the season goes on and knows that she can trust a couple other of her pitches and change things up to keep her players off guard,” Stanford said.

ADM has been involved in a few close games recently, defeating Ballard and Knoxville 2-1 last week as well.

With the postseason coming up, Stanford said more games will be lower scoring, and the Tigers will have to continue making sure they’re playing their best game.

As the regular season winds down, Stanford talked about how the team has improved this year, saying how the team knows everybody’s strengths and trusts one another.

“Just knowing your role…everybody’s got a place on the team and knowing where they fit in and continuing to do their job,” Stanford said.

She added how the upperclassmen on the team help lead the team in knowing the expectations for ADM and what the end goal is.

With only a few games left in the regular season, Stanford said the team is taking each game day by day in order to finish strong.

“We’re playing our game, we’re not changing anything up,” Stanford said. “The last teams that we’re playing, they know us and we know them and it should be a lot of good softball.”

ADM next takes on Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 29 at ADM High School.

Baseball wins close game

The ADM baseball team started its week with a close win when the Tigers took on Bondurant-Farrar on June 27.

The Tigers ended their week with a tight loss, falling to Ballard 8-7 on June 23.

Ballard led ADM 8-5 at the end of five, and the Tigers almost came back, scoring two runs in the sixth, however it wasn’t enough, as the Bombers grabbed the win.

ADM bounced back against Bondurant-Farrar, winning 3-2.

The Tigers went up 2-0 in the first inning, with the Bluejays tying the game in the sixth inning. With neither team scoring in the seventh, the game went to extra innings, where the Tigers scored in the eighth to win.

Freshman Grant Jansen led the team with two RBIs while junior Sam Holloway had the other RBI.

Holloway and sophomore Grant Rychnovsky shared time on the mound, combining for 10 strikeouts to get the win.

ADM will next take on Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 29 at ADM High School.