DCG softball closing in on conference title, baseball sweeps Norwalk

Both softball and baseball teams had Norwalk circled on the calendar as crucial games of the season. With two wins, you might say: Mission accomplished.

Softball (26-6)

Thanks to a 9-8 walk off win over Norwalk (24-5) on Monday, the Mustangs control their own destiny. Win the last three conference games, and they’re Little Hawkeye champions.

After leading the Warriors 6-5 through five innings, the Mustangs slipped up heading into the bottom of the seventh down 8-6. But even with only three outs to keep the game alive, DCG pulled through as Elle Nelsen hit a screamer to right field to drive in the last two runs in walk off fashion.

Now with a 2-1 record against Norwalk this year, the Mustangs have a bit of a buffer in the race for the conference title. DCG currently stands at 17-1 in league play, a half game ahead of second place Norwalk.

On Thursday, DCG had two other big conference wins, taking down Pella (10-19) in a doubleheader with scores of 19-6 and 16-4. It’s the first time since before 2010 that the Mustangs have scored at least 15 runs in back-to-back games.

Both games a slugfest by definition, the Mustangs combined for five home runs against the Dutch: Nelsen (2), Aubrey Johansen (2) and Summer Campbell (1).

But the whole week wasn’t all roses. On June 21, the Mustangs fell in an 11-8 decision against Carlisle (20-9), bringing Dallas Center’s 10 game win streak to an end.

Looking ahead, as the top seed in the Class 4A Region 1 bracket, the Mustangs will kickoff the postseason against the first round winner between Denison-Schleswig (16-15) and LeMars (23-10) on July 9. Based on seeding, DCG’s next opponent is projected to be Bishop Heelan (21-11) in the regional title game on July 12.

Baseball (16-14)

It will take some help from league leader Grinnell (15-3 conference record) losing the rest of its conference games, plus DCG winning out for the Mustangs to claim the conference title as they sit at 12-6 in league play. But at least after Monday’s win over Norwalk (15-16 overall), Dallas Center holds bragging rights over the Warriors for the year.

After previously winning their doubleheader this earlier this season, Monday’s 5-1 win marks the first time the Mustangs have a three-game sweep over Norwalk in over a decade. Coming into the season, the series was split 16-16 since 2010.

A low-scoring affair through four innings with Norwalk leading 1-0, the Mustangs erupted for four runs in the fifth inning thanks to back-to-back homers from Dayne Mauk and Spencer Hall.

Before that big win, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with Pella (16-12) and lost 12-4 to Van Meter (31-0). And on June 22, Huston Halverson led the team to a 7-4 win over Pella Christian (8-16) thanks to his ace performance of eight strikeouts after giving up four runs in the first inning.

Looking at postseason action, the Mustangs will take on Winterset (10-13) in the first round of regional action on July 8.