Van Meter baseball, softball pick up big wins over Earlham

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter baseball team began its week playing a doubleheader against Earlham on June 27, winning big in both games.

The Bulldogs won game one 11-1 before downing the Cardinals 16-1 in game two.

Head coach Eben Baumhover said the team was able to get back on track after a long weekend, seeing the ball well.

“We had some guys come in and did well for us,” Baumhover said. “We got to get some of our younger guys in and get some first varsity innings and they did well.”

Van Meter’s bats came alive in the game, with Baumhover saying the Bulldogs saw the pitches well up and down the lineup and that the good hitting was contagious for Van Meter.

Not only was Van Meter strong on offense, but the team was strong on defense as well, holding Earlham to one run in each game.

“We’ve been able to have guys step up when we needed, and that’s what you need to do to win ball games,” Baumhover said.

The seniors are a key part of the team, with a few of them leading in hitting in and pitching. Baumhover said the seniors’ production on the field has been a testament to the work they have put in at practice and in the offseason and they have been good leaders for the team.

“This is a pretty tight-knit group, guys like to hang out after the game, they like to be together when they’re at the ball diamond,” Baumhover said.

He added that the players are familiar with each other and how they play and the team has evolved as a unit to continue to improve over the course of this season.

With just a few games left in the regular season and Van Meter still undefeated, Baumhover said the Bulldogs will continue to take things one game at a time.

“Just trying to get our work done now and continue just to keep doing what we’re doing, not change anything and worry about what we can do and what we have control of,” Baumhover said. “And if we can do that things will kind of fall into place for us.”

Softball gets two more

The Van Meter softball team also won big to start the week, downing Earlham in a doubleheader June 27.

The Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals 16-4 in game one behind a strong second inning where the team scored 14 runs.

Van Meter had a strong day at the plate, finishing with a team batting average of .647.

Leading the team was freshman Finley Netten, who went one for one for a double and team-high four runs batted in. Junior Macy Blomgren also had a solid game with three RBIs.

Van Meter then won game two 11-0.

Netten led once again with three RBIs, finishing two for three at the plate while senior Sami McDonald and sophomore Maddie Waldorf had two RBIs each. Blomgren had a strong game at the mound, pitching 10 strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.