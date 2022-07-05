Van Meter softball, baseball finish out regular season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter softball team closed out its regular season with another busy week, playing, and winning, six games.

After Van Meter defeated Earlham in both doubleheader games to begin the week June 27, the Bulldogs took on Des Moines Christian on June 28 on senior night.

Van Meter defeated the Lions 15-3.

Leading the team in the win was senior Maia Abrahamson, who went one for two at the plate for a home run and a team-high three runs batted in. Senior Sami McDonald also had a solid game, going one for one at bat for a double and two RBIs.

The Bulldogs then took on Saydel on June 30, winning 2-1.

Van Meter wasn’t able to get much going at the plate, finishing with a .143 batting average as a team, however neither were the Eagles, who finished with a .120 batting average.

Junior pitcher Macy Blomgren had a solid day at the mound, throwing eight strikeouts in seven innings for an ERA of 1.00 to get the win.

Van Meter closed out its week by competing in the Carlisle Tournament on July 2.

The Bulldogs first played Des Moines Lincoln, winning 4-2.

Blomgren led at the plate, finishing two for three for a double and two RBIs while freshman Finley Netten scored two runs of her own.

Van Meter capped off its week with an 8-0 win over Kuemper Catholic at the tournament.

The Bulldogs had a solid day at the plate, finishing with a team batting average of .542. Junior Ella Reimers went two for three at the plate for a home run and double for an RBI. She also scored two runs.

Blomgren had another strong day pitching, throwing nine strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

Van Meter will look to continue its winning ways in the postseason when the Bulldogs take on Madrid in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. July 6 at Van Meter High School.

Baseball remains undefeated

The Van Meter baseball team closed out its regular season with an undefeated record after winning four games last week.

The Bulldogs began the week defeating Earlham in a doubleheader June 27, then took on Des Moines Christian on June 28. Van Meter downed the Lions 6-1.

Junior Ben Gilliland led the team with two RBIs after going two for three at the plate. Senior pitcher Dalten Van Pelt helped hold Des Moines Christian to a .095 batting average by throwing six strikeouts in five innings, picking up the win.

The Bulldogs finished out the week taking on Bondurant-Farrar on July 1, winning 13-3.

Leading the team was senior Reese Moore, as he went two for three for a triple and home run. Moore finished with three RBIs and scored two runs as well.

Van Pelt and seniors Ganon Archer, Casey Trudo and Jack Pettit also had a solid game, as each finished with two RBIs.

Archer also picked up the win at the mound, throwing five strikeouts in two innings for an ERA of 0.00.

The Bulldogs head into the postseason looking to remain undefeated, first taking on Greene County in the substate quarterfinals at 7 p.m. July 5 at Van Meter High School.