ADM baseball stays strong, softball has busy week

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM baseball team continued winning among another busy week last week, with the Tigers winning three of their four games.

The Tigers opened the week with a game against Bondurant-Farrar on June 27, winning 3-2.

ADM then took on Winterset on June 29 in a less close game, with the Tigers defeating the Huskies 14-4. ADM was led by a strong fourth inning that saw the Tigers score 11 runs to go up 13-4.

Leading the Tigers in the game was junior Christian Madison, who led the team with three runs batted in. Madison finished two for three at the plate, recording a double and a run as well.

Juniors Nate Fisher and Benjamin Smith, sophomore Grant Rychnovsky and freshman Grant Jansen also all had good games, each finishing with two RBIs.

Smith and Rychnovsky had good days at the plate as well, going three for four for a double each while Fisher finished with two doubles.

The Tigers’ loss of the week came against Carlisle on June 30, with the Tigers falling 9-8.

ADM led 3-1 until the third inning, when the Wildcats scored three runs to take the lead. The Tigers almost tied with four runs in the sixth, however fell just short for Carlisle to grab the win.

Madison once again led ADM in the game, going four for four at the plate for two home runs and a team-high six RBIs.

ADM bounced back against Gilbert on July 1, winning 3-1.

Madison led with two RBIs while Rychnovsky had the third, recording two doubles off of a two for three plate appearance. Rychnovsky had a solid game on the mound as well, throwing four strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

Softball gets busy

The ADM softball team had a busy week as well, as the Tigers played five games last week, winning three.

ADM’s first win came at the start of the week against Bondurant-Farrar on June 27, as the Tigers won 3-0.

The Tigers then played a top opponent in Winterset on June 29, falling 6-3.

ADM led the whole game 3-0 until the sixth inning, when Winterset scored five runs to take the lead and win.

ADM bounced back against Carlisle on June 30, winning 9-2 behind a strong eight-run fifth inning.

Leading the Tigers was junior Addison Banse, who went two for four at the plate for a homer and a team-high three RBIs. Banse also scored two runs of her own.

Junior pitcher Aliya Yanga had a strong game at the mound, pitching 11 strikeouts in seven innings for an ERA of 1.00 and the win.

The Tigers picked up another win against Earlham on July 1 in the DCG Tournament, downing the Cardinals 3-0.

Sophomore pitcher Cameran Smith led the team this time, throwing 10 strikeouts in seven innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win. Smith, senior Olivia Tollari and junior Ella Grossman each had an RBI in the game.

The Tigers ended the tournament facing Ankeny Centennial on July 1, where they lost 4-3 after a late three-run sixth inning from the Jaguars.

Yanga went two for three at the plate for a home run and two RBIs to lead the team.

ADM will play its last regular season game against Southeast Polk at 7:15 p.m. July 6 at ADM High School.