Dallas Center-Grimes baseball, softball head into the postseason

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the regular season over, the Mustangs are now in postseason mode.

Baseball (20-14)

Granted the third seed in the Class 3A Substate 2 bracket, DCG squares off with Winterset (13-14) on Thursday. And if their track record against the Huskies continues, the Mustangs are well on their way to the semifinals.

Since 2009, the Mustangs have a 13-0 record against Winterset including a 4-0 win in the second week of the season this year. But even with those numbers and history favoring the Mustangs, the Huskies are never an easy out when the state’s most dominant pitcher and 2022 TCU commit Justin Hackett is on the mound.

Should he get take the call to take the mound, Hackett boasts a line of a 0.59 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 99 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. Still, teams have been able to overcome those numbers, as he has a meager 4-4 record. Hackett threw 15 strikeouts in the 4-0 loss against the Mustangs thanks to two Clayton Campidilli home runs (only one against Hackett.)

If the Mustangs can get through the first round, they’re likely to encounter ADM (18-8). As a good point of measure, the Tigers won 14-4 against Winterset without Hackett on the mound. For further comparison. ADM lost 8-4 and won 5-2 against North Polk, while DCG beat the Comets 18-8. ADM won 3-1 twice against Gilbert, while DCG 10-2 and lost 3-2. The Mustangs and Tigers both struggled against Boone, though, ADM’s stain of a 20-10 loss is a bit more to overcome.

Softball (31-6)

With a first round bye for the fourth year in a row, the road to the state tournament is a simple path: Just win two more games.

The first game will come against either LeMars (24-13) or Denison-Schleswig (16-18) on July 9.

LeMars may have eclipsed 20 wins this year, but only six came against teams with a winning records en route to a third place finish in the Missouri River Conference. Over the last four games, the Bulldogs have lost three games. In what could be a nice measuring stick in a possible regional championship matchup, the Bulldogs lost two games to Bishop Heelan by scores of 5-1 and 11-4.

While not favored to win, Denison-Schleswig is still capable of advancing if the stars align. However, they previously lost 14-2 to LeMars this season.

In the past three years of semifinal games, the Mustangs have won by an average of 5.7 runs. The real trouble typically begins in the championship game, as DCG lost last year’s ticket to the state tournament to North Polk after advancing in 2019 and 2020.

Barring a loss in Saturday’s semifinal game, second-seeded Bishop Heelan (27-11) is the odds-on favorite to face the Mustangs in the regional title game. Spencer (23-7) and Boyden-Hull (21-8) are also two capable teams that could make a run.