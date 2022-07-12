ADM baseball season comes to an end, softball continues postseason run

Megan Teske, Correspondent

The ADM baseball team saw its season come to an end after falling in the second round of the substate tournament.

The Tigers faced Winterset on July 11, losing 8-6 to end their postseason run.

Head coach Jason Book said the Huskies got out to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the first inning, which left ADM unable to recover.

“Their pitcher, Jake Porter, is a heck of a pitcher and did a great job and we just couldn’t find enough runs to come back,” Book said.

Book said that Winterset was able to get a strong start in the first inning because ADM’s pitcher struggled.

He added when the defense got a chance to make a play, they were unable to, allowing the inning to be extended and the Huskies to score.

With the season now over, ADM finished the year 19-9. Book said this year’s team was young and matured a lot this season, and he is proud of the record the group finished with.

“We made really good progress, maturing as a team and as baseball players and as young men,” Book said. “Just moving forward and getting a little bit better each day, each week, they did a really good job with that.”

He added that he was most proud of how much better the team got from the first week of practice to the end of the season and how the Tigers matured throughout the season.

A pretty young team means the Tigers will return a lot of players next season, which Book said gives ADM a great opportunity to contend in the postseason once more, adding that a state title shouldn’t be out of reach.

“That’s something that we should be talking about and working toward in the offseason with as many guys as we have coming back and the talent that we have behind them,” Book said. “A state title is not out of reach for this group.”

Book said the Tigers will have a couple weeks off and then get back to work in the offseason with a throwing and hitting program.

ADM also graduates three seniors, and Book said the three graduating have been phenomenal during their time with ADM.

“The stuff that they did for us on and off the field, their leadership is going to be missed, their quiet confidence is going to be missed,” Book said. “And most importantly for me, just the young men that they became and watching them mature into adulthood these last few years… that’s what means the most to us as coaches.”

Softball continues postseason

The ADM softball team has remained in the postseason after winning the regional semifinal.

The Tigers took on Boone on July 9 in the semifinals for the chance to go to the regional championship, winning 2-0.

ADM got up early, scoring a run each in the first two innings.

Leading the Tigers were juniors Ella Grossman and Aliya Yanga, who both finished 1 for 2 at the plate for an RBI each. Senior Olivia Tollari and sophomore Cameran Smith scored the runs for ADM.

Yanga also had a strong day on the mound, throwing 11 strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win. Smith had a solid pitching round as well, throwing three strikeouts in two innings for an ERA of 0.00. The two pitchers combined to hold the Toreadors to a .045 team batting average.

The Tigers will now prepare for the regional championship, where they will take on Carroll at 7 p.m. July 12 at ADM High School for a chance to advance to state.