Van Meter softball advances to state, baseball continues postseason run

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter softball team secured its spot at state after winning the regional championship.

The Bulldogs faced Grundy Center on July 11, winning 5-0 to qualify for the state tournament.

Head coach James Flaws said the Bulldogs knew the Spartans had a really good pitcher and said Van Meter struggled to get a hit the first time through the lineup, so the team started to bunt.

“That kind of led to some opportunities to push some runs across,” Flaws said. “So once we got the first run and then we got a second and third later on, based on working through the bunt, that kind of just took some pressure off us.”

He added that the defense also played great as well as junior pitcher Macy Blomgren, who pitched 11 strikeouts in seven innings for a no-hitter.

Flaws said Blomgren has faced adversity this season but has been able to work through it to grow every day both physically and mentally.

After Van Meter just missed the state tournament last season, falling in the regional championship at home, Flaws said the team used it as motivation to get there this year.

“That was their goal was to get back to that point where they had a chance to play to go to state and they weren’t going to let it go this time,” Flaws said.

He added that qualifying for state is a challenge every year, with everyone playing for their lives at the end of the season.

As this will be the team’s first time qualifying, Flaws said he’s sure there will be some nerves, however the Bulldogs just need to remember that it’s just softball at the end of the day.

He also said the seniors on the team have provided great leadership to the team, mentioning how Maia Abrahamson, Shea Rhodes, Lilly Prickett and Sami McDonald have all stepped up when they needed to.

“They’ve all proven through their efforts but their attitudes are always great and that’s kind of been the key for us,” Flaw said.

The Bulldogs will now prepare for the state tournament where they will take on Iowa City Regina at 3:30 p.m. July 19 at Iowa Central Field.

Baseball prepares for a shot at state

After a win in the substate semifinals, the Van Meter baseball team is still in the postseason run for a chance to go to state.

The Bulldogs faced Woodward-Granger on July 9 in the semifinals, defeating the Hawks 7-3 to advance to the substate championship.

Van Meter and Woodward-Granger were tied 2-2 at the end of three innings, however the Bulldogs were boosted by a five-run fifth inning to take the lead.

Leading the Bulldogs was junior Ike Speltz, who finished 1 for 3 at the plate with a home run and a team-high three runs batted in.

Senior Ganon Archer also had a strong game, going 2 for 3 at bat with a double and two RBIs while junior Carter Durflinger also recorded two RBIs.

Senior pitchers Jack Pettit, Reese Moore and Dalten Van Pelt shared time at the mound and combined for seven strikeouts and an ERA of 3.00 for the win.

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the substate championship where they will take on Pocahontas Area at 7 p.m. July 12 at Dodger Stadium for a shot at going to state.