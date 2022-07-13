Mustangs softball heads to state, baseball bid ends early

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With Dallas Center-Grimes softball punching a ticket to the state tournament, the Mustangs have now had a team representative at the state level in all four seasons of the 2021-22 school year. (Fall: Cross Country (2x), Winter: Basketball (2x), Spring: Track (2x), Soccer).

Softball (33-6)

The Mustangs are on more than just a winning streak, they’re on a dominating streak. With a 10-1 win over Bishop Heelan (30-12) in Tuesday’s regional championship, Dallas Center has now won six straight games by five or more runs. Five of those games, including the two regional matchups, were by at least nine runs to propel DCG back to the state tournament after missing last year.

DCG’s last appearance came in 2020 and ended in a third place finish. Leading up to the tournament, the Mustangs had lost their final two regular season games and won their regional matchups by an average of just 5.5 runs. By comparison, this year’s squad heads in with miles more momentum. But the seven other teams that join them in the Class 4A elite eight are also bringing in heat.

With neither of the title game participants making the cut this year, Winterset (34-4) storms in with a 19-game win streak thanks to the state’s leading home run hitter and previously beat DCG in the first week of the season. Carlisle (27-10) joins the Huskies in that regard, having beat the Mustangs this year but narrowly escaped their regional games with one-run leads.

Also coming out of the Raccoon River Conference, champion ADM (31-4) won its regional games by a combined three runs but give up the fewest runs of any 4A team. Giving the Little Hawkeye three teams in the bracket, Indianola (27-12) and Norwalk (29-7) join the Mustangs. The former lost three times while the latter went 2-1 this season against DCG.

Playing spoiler in Region 7, Burlington (19-13) pulled off two shutout upsets to punch its ticket. North Scott (28-10) also completely shut down their regional competition.

Baseball (21-15)

On a six-game winning streak, the Mustangs had built solid momentum heading into the postseason with hopes to make some noise. Having already bested Winterset (14-14), the odds looked in DCG’s favor to win the opening round Friday night at home.

But it turns out, the Huskies are a different breed and took the W 5-2.

After potential player of the year — and TCU commit — Justin Hackett fell to the Mustangs back in May despite throwing 15 strikeouts, the Huskies bats came alive Friday to score the first runs of the game for a 5-0 lead through three innings. With Hackett tossing nine K’s in 5.2 innings, the heat was too much overcome.

Of note, the state’s home run leader Clayton Campidilli was walked all four times up to bat. The last time he faced the Huskies, he hit two of his 14 homers of the year.

After the game, Hackett said he was very conscious of Campidilli’s potential to bust open the game. Looking to avoid the same low and out fastball painted on the corner that Campidilli cranked last time they faced, Hackett would unintentionally walk him and load the bases in the fifth inning. That would only be enough help to drive in Ty Mikkelsen for one run.

The Mustangs would get multiple runners on base with the potential to tie the game in the final inning, but after his leadoff double, Nate Waknitz was the only run scored off an Isaac Short RBI.

That 5-2 win proved to be just the start of the Huskies’ revenge tour. They would beat ADM 8-6 in the semifinals, avenging their 14-4 loss to the Tigers just like they did against DCG despite coming into the postseason with a losing record.