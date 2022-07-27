ADM baseball, softball players earn conference, district honors

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM softball team closed out its season playing in the consolation game of the state tournament.

The Tigers ended up in the consolation game after falling 2-1 to North Scott on July 18 in the quarterfinals.

ADM took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, however couldn’t get anything after that and after North Scott tied it in the fourth. Junior pitcher Aliya Yanga had a solid game, throwing eight strikeouts in seven innings, however it wasn’t enough to get the win.

The Tigers then faced Indianola in the consolation game on July 19, falling 3-0.

ADM struggled to get much going at the plate, finishing with a team batting average of .174.

ADM receives multiple honors

Both the baseball and softball teams had a number of players land on the All-Conference and All-District Teams following the conclusion of the season.

For softball, senior Olivia Tollari, juniors Addison Banse and Aliya Yanga received First Team All-Conference honors while junior Tess Boorn, sophomore Cameran Smith and freshman Madi James earned Second Team All-Conference honors. Sophomore Kaylee Smith received an honorable mention for All-Conference.

The Tigers also had a few players receive All-District honors, with Tollari and Yanga both earning a spot on the All-District team.

For baseball, juniors Luke Greth, Sam Holloway and Christian Madison and sophomore Grant Rychnovsky received First Team All-Conference honors. Junior Ben Smith grabbed Second Team All-Conference honors while senior Seth Walter, junior Jackson Banwart and freshman Grant Jansen earned honorable mention.

Madison and Holloway also earned First Team All-District while Rychnovsky and Smith received Second Team All-District.