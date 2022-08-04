Four to be inducted into 2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 11

COURTESY OF ADM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Four new names will be inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The 2022 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Jon Hoy, Class of 1955; Brad Person, Class of 1988; Rachel Harada, Class of 2011 and Jordan Grove, Class of 2013.

The inductees will be honored during the ADM Alumni Association All School Reunion on Thursday, Aug. 11, with the formal ceremony at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted through Dec. 1, 2022, for the 2023 class. Visit admalumni.com/hall-of-fame/ for more information.

2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

Jon Hoy - Class of 1955

Jon Hoy was a talented athlete who earned 14 varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track. As a quarterback, he was second in the state in passing yards and fourth in the state for total offense. The football team’s record was 7-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall, scoring 257 points in his senior season, to the opponents 67. Hoy was a Drake Relays qualifier in 1954. His baseball teams won the conference title four straight years from 1952-1955. He received the Outstanding Athlete award in 1954-1955.

Brad Person - Class of 1988

Brad Person was a superior baseball talent who was also named the Des Moines Register's All-State 2A Football Honorable Mention. In track he was outstanding in the shot put and discus field events. Person had high placings at the state track meet and Drake Relays. He holds the school record in the discus. He also holds records in career RBIs, career batting average and longest game hitting streak. Person was invited to try out with the Atlanta Braves after high school. He played D1 baseball and track and field at UNI, and later played football at William Penn.

Rachel Harada - Class of 2011

Rachel Harada was a soccer standout who also participated in three other sports. She was voted 1st Team All State in 2011 and scored more than 100 goals in her high school career. She had a successful scholarship career at three different universities, and then played two seasons for the Des Moines Menace championship team. Harada received all-conference honors in basketball, cross country and track. She qualified for state competition in track and cross country.

Jordan Grove - Class of 2013

Jordan Grove was a scholar-athlete who earned 12 varsity letters in four sports in his high school career. He holds school records in rushing, touchdowns and total offense, plus earned many All-State awards in football. His 95 career wins in wrestling culminated in a state tournament appearance in 2011. Grove had a successful track career which took him to the Drake Relays and high placements at the state meet. The 1600 Medley Relay set a school record. Grove also represented ADM at the American Legion Hawkeye Boys’ State in 2012.