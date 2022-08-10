DCG football preview: Mustangs look to regain control

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After experiencing two winning seasons, last year's 3-6 campaign paled in comparison. Chalk that up to losing some generational talent and a tough schedule, or any other contributing factor that led to the Mustangs not finding a win until October. That's all in the past and is hopefully a learning experience that will help establish DCG as a brand name once again.

Looking at 2021

There was a stark difference between last year and a season just a year ago. One looked to the air, the other aimed to run teams into the ground. And it was the latter that succeeded, leading the team to a 9-3 record thanks to all-district running back Zach Brand.

And without the thousand-yard rusher gearing up in 2021, it looked like the offense was pivoting to an aerial-dominated attack with a senior quarterback. DCG went from passing the ball 33 percent of plays the previous two seasons, to throwing it 45 percent of the time in 2021.

But that wasn't necessarily by design.

Speaking after a week one practice, DCG head coach Scott Heitland told the Dallas County News that it wasn't so much a change in philosophy or identity, as it was bred out of necessity from falling behind on the scoreboard so quickly in many games. All six of the Mustangs' losses saw them trailing by the end of the third quarter. Only twice in those games did they hold a halftime lead.

"We were kind of our own worst enemy at times," Heitland said. "So we put a lot of emphasis on making sure we are not beating ourselves in those no-win situations."

DCG managed to intercept its opponent 10 times last season compared to just four the year before. Their sack and tackles for loss totals also jumped from 6/38 to 16/47 in 2022. But despite their win rate on the ball and in the trenches nearly doubling, DCG found themselves often giving the ball back thanks to allowing 17 sacks and 12 interceptions.

Looking ahead

With last year's swings and misses behind them, Heitland said he hopes to see a more balanced attack akin to previous seasons.

"We've got some really exciting playmakers on the outside with Trevor Hamil and Zach Smid, and a quarterback that can throw, in Ty Mikkelsen," Heitland said, adding how excited he is for running back Eli Carpenter to return.

Last year, Mikkelsen was only on the field for two passes of which he completed one for a 14 yard score. But he'll have last year's leading receiver Hamil (14 receptions, 321 yards, three touchdowns) back. Smid was last year's third-leading receiver for the Mustangs (20 receptions, 212 yards, two touchdowns).

But if the team is looking to get back to a more run-dominant attack, it will be on Carpenter's legs. As a sophomore, he was good for a line of 386 yards and five touchdowns on 105 carries. At 3.7 yards per attempt, that was on par with the team's averages for the past two years. However, DCG's most dominant seasons on the ground featured a star runner averaging at least five yards per carry, a good goal to reach for this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Josh Hendricks returns as the team's leading tackler with 71 total tackles, 6.5 for loss and two sacks. Dayne Mauk (33.5 tackles, three TFL, two sacks) and Cole Blessman (21 tackles, five TFL, two sacks) also return. Dalton Berghthold is the team's leading turnover enforcer. He had five interceptions last year and is the only returning varsity player to force a turnover.

DCG's first game of the year comes Aug. 19 against Des Moines North for a Week 0 game, a late addition to the schedule borne out of the possibility that Des Moines Hoover does not field a team this year which would cause a ripple effect in scheduling for other metro teams like North. But should Hoover play their first scheduled game of the year, the Week 0 game would revert to a scrimmage and not count toward stats or win-loss totals.