Dallas Center-Grimes cross country preview: Back to the top

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With both the girls and boys cross country teams running at the state meet last year, claiming the boys team and solo titles, proved to be a bit of a precursor to Dallas Center-Grimes' success during track season as well. But now with a number of top contributors gone, the Mustangs will need to reload in the road back to the top.

Girls

While the Mustangs weren't able to send anyone to the podium last year, the team still made a splash as the third place team at the state meet. But more than their overall finish, the Mustangs proved that it's not how you start but how you finish that will make people remember you.

In the first run of the season, Maddy Stevens ran a time of 22 minutes 10 seconds. While not the slowest of the team's 30+ girls, there was a good list of teammates above her including fellow freshman Maddie Schmitz who cruised to the tune of 20:10 — a whole two-minute advantage. But at the final race of the year, Stevens posted a time of 20:02 for the team's best time of the day.

Now over 30 girls will join them again in the pursuit for an even better season. Of the team's top six runners that were part of the state roster, only Hannah Little and Skyler Blessman are gone. The likes of Meredith McDermott (20:22) and Abbey Angus (20:23) as well as Dakota Newcomb (20:40) and Vanessa Bickford (20:5) are all back as well.

Head coach Justin Droppert said he's also excited by the potential of the six incoming freshmen that should be able to contribute right out of the gate.

Boys

Last year's crew took home the top hardware thanks to an average finish of 16:34 in Fort Dodge, edging out Marion by two points for the Class 3A crown. While a bulk of the Mustangs return for another round, the top slot is up for grabs among a group that looks to retain DCG's power status for the next few years.

Aidan Ramsey put together a historic year not only winning the state championship in the fall season with a run of 15:36 but would also claim multiple gold medals at the state track meet in May.

More:DCG cross country crowned state champs for the third time, Ramsey earns solo title

Fighting for his place is a trio of juniors — AJ Angus, Ben Every and Jack Every — who averaged 17:16 at the state meet. Compare that to their average time of 17:34 at the start of the season, head coach Matt Pries said he's excited to see how they continue to build the team.

On the matter of the senior class, Pries praised his "committed servant leaders" that have helped build a winning culture with four-year runners Ryan Fitch, Owen Hope, Caleb Morris, Braeden Roberts and Carson Springer.

Flipping over to the team's more youthful end, Colin Mandernach looks to make some noise as a freshman just as Sam Mora did last year. Dieudonne Kitumbika and Cael Ramsey have also "flashed potential" as eighth-graders, providing more strength for future seasons.

Beyond the team's success on the trails, Pries said he takes pride in the team's larger mission.

"Remembering the most important thing we do is treat each other with kindness and respect, we will be Dedicated to being the best we can be in all we do," Pries said. "Compassionate toward others, putting them before ourselves and have the Guts to do the right thing even when it's hard."