Van Meter volleyball looks to return to state in a new class

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter volleyball team got its season underway with its first practice Aug. 8.

Head coach Sara Cook said the first practice had a good turnout and it was good to see everyone in the gym.

“Everyone was ready to work hard and it was nice to see them get back into the pace of things,” Cook said.

Although Monday may have been the first official practice for the Bulldogs, the volleyball team has had opportunities to get in the gym all summer with the option to go to volleyball camps.

Cook said there were three camps over the course of the summer the volleyball team had the opportunity to attend: a UNI camp, one in Johnston, as well as the champions approach camp, which took place at Van Meter.

She added that all the camps went well and gave insight on what is going to work for the upcoming season.

At the UNI and Johnston camps, the team had the chance to scrimmage and see how different lineups worked, while the champions approach camp offered the Bulldogs a chance to work on some skills they needed to, according to Cook.

“The champions approach camp is kind of unique, because I get to work with the coach and I tell him what we need to work on and he’ll really slow it down and get us to where we need to go with it,” Cook said. “So we broke down serve, receive a lot, because that is something we really wanted to work on this year.”

Cook added that upon coming back to practice Monday, she could already see some of the girls were doing things they weren't doing last season and said there was huge growth over the summer, which will show a lot in games.

A lot of the girls at practice this year are some of the same returners from last year’s team, with Van Meter not losing too many players from last season’s roster.

An advantage to returning so many players, according to Cook, is the experience and leadership the girls bring.

“There’s going to be a couple girls that we’re moving around to different positions, but they still have that court sense and that experience from last year still being on the court but now they might be moved to a little bit more of a leadership role where they are starting to make big plays for us,” Cook said.

She added that Van Meter had several freshman starters last season who got varsity experience, so now they’ll be a little calmer on the court.

While the sophomores on this year’s team will already have a year of varsity playing time under their belts, Cook said the seniors are hoping to make it back to the state tournament.

Van Meter was just shy of making it to state last season, falling in the regional championship, and Cook said the goal this year is to get things done and make it back to state.

“We are bumped up to 3A this year, instead of being in 2A, and we have some really big goals for this,” Cook said. “We have a team that wants to get it done… they just want to make a big splash in 3A.”

With the move to 3A, Van Meter also won’t be playing every team in the West Central Activities Conference this season, according to Cook.

Instead, the Bulldogs are going to compete in a conference tournament toward the end of the season to face some of those teams, as well compete in a couple other tournaments.

“If we did a conference tournament and not played all of [the conference teams], that gives teams opportunities to go to bigger tournaments,” Cook said. “So for instance, we are going to a Nevada tournament and we are going to a Dike-New Hartford tournament where we are going to run into a lot of bigger teams and get some really good experience to push us.”

The Bulldogs will play their season opener against ACGC at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Van Meter High School.