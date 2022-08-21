Four new inductees enter the 2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame

COURTESY OF ADM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Four new names were inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The 2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include Jon Hoy, Class of 1955; Brad Person, Class of 1988; Rachel Harada, Class of 2011 and Jordan Grove, Class of 2013.

They were inducted on Aug. 11 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion and rode in the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Aug. 13 with their families.

Hall of fame nominations are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted through Dec. 1, 2022, for the 2023 class. Visit admalumni.com/hall-of-fame/ for more information.