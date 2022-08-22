Van Meter football gears up for another big season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter football team is getting ready for another strong year after winning the state championship a season ago.

The Bulldogs began practices a week ago, and head coach Eric Trudo said everything is going well so far, with the team getting good numbers showing up to practice and working hard.

“We’ve got a lot of opportunities for kids to step into new starting roles, and they realize that, so they’re giving their best effort,” Trudo said.

He added that the commitment level from the Bulldogs has been great, and the team has shown a willingness to be coached.

While Van Meter just started practice Aug. 8, the team has had the chance to get together a bit over the summer, as Trudo said the Bulldogs do strength and speed work in the offseason.

“We just ask our kids to come in three days a week, three mornings a week for that, and that’s really all we do,” Trudo said.

Trudo added that there’s no seven on seven work in the offseason, however Van Meter has a four-day camp right before practice starts in the beginning of August to get ready.

With the Bulldogs coming off of a state championship-winning season, the expectation to make a run at the title again this year is high.

Trudo said it seems to be the expectation for Van Meter to make a run at state every year, but the team needs to commit every day to get there.

“The kids realize that without the commitment to improving each day, we’re not going to get where we need to be or where we want to be at the end of the season,” Trudo said.

Van Meter will also return a number of players from the state title team, with Trudo saying the Bulldogs have 38 upperclassmen on the team.

As those upperclassmen are hoping to leave their own mark on the program, according to Trudo, they are doing what they can to help the team achieve their goals.

“They realize that there is a certain standard that we’ve established and they certainly want to put their best foot forward,” Trudo said.

While the Bulldogs have high expectations, they will have a tough test to start the season and prepare them for later on, as Van Meter begins the season against three playoff teams.

Van Meter will take on rival Earlham on the road in the first week before taking on two other semi-finalist teams in the next two weeks.

“We’ve got a very challenging non-district schedule where we’ll find out where we’re at and who will be able to play for us this year and then we enter district play,” Trudo said. “And you know every team in our district is certainly shooting for us and we know that they’ll be prepared for us so we’ve gotta prepare for each opponent exceptionally well, because the target’s on our back.”

Van Meter will begin its season against Earlham at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Earlham High School.