ADM football looks to continue building with returning experience

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM football team is gearing up for another season, with the first practice beginning last week.

Head coach Garrison Carter said practices have been going well so far and the Tigers return a lot of guys, which helps the team get back into the swing of things rather quickly.

“With a lot of guys knowing what they are doing, it’s allowed us to be pretty efficient with our practices,” Carter said.

Carter added that the tempo at practice has been good and since players are returning, there’s nothing new for them, rather it’s reteaching and expanding on things from last year.

The Tigers also had the opportunity to participate in an offseason camp, as Carter said ADM held a team camp that involved team scrimmages. He said the camp went well and that it was a chance to improve upon the things the Tigers do well.

With a lot of returners back for ADM, including a number of All-State and All-District players, the goal of the Tigers is to go further in the postseason than they did a season ago.

Last year, ADM ended its season in the first round of the substate tournament, while this year, Carter is hoping to get even further.

“That’s obviously always the goal, everyone at this time of year is talking about playing in the UNI-Dome and all the things that go with that,” Carter said.

Carter added that the team is as good as ever and he thinks they have the chance to be really good this season, it’s just a matter of executing.

The returners on the team will also offer experience that will help the Tigers achieve their goals. Any time a player has experience playing varsity and can help their respective position group, that always helps the newer players, according to Carter.

With the difficult schedule ADM will play, the added experience helps even more.

“We have four really, really quality teams with our non-district games to gear up for district play and then obviously the returning state champion in our district is something that will have everyone’s attention,” Carter said.

ADM will play its first game against Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Gilbert High School.