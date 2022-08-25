DCG football dominates opener, volleyball kicks off season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The 2022-23 school year has officially begun and so has fall sports as football and volleyball got back on the field and the court.

Football (1-0*)

Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Mustangs’ first time out on their new turf, decidedly beating Des Moines North 41-0 in a showcase for some potential playmakers.

Making his first start, Ty Mikkelsen lit up the Polar Bear defense for 206 yards and four touchdowns while completing 10 of 14 passes. While North’s defense hasn’t been all that inspiring in recent years, last year’s team allowed just one QB to toss over 150 in a single game. That should be an encouraging sign for the Mustangs’ new gunslinger.

That also moved the spotlight around the field, getting touchdowns to Zach Smid, Ben Brushaber, Hudson Ehlert and Trevor Hamil. Of that group, Smid showed he can single-handedly propel the offense after taking in a short passes 71 yards for a score. That was just a few plays after his punt return touchdown was called back on a block in the back.

Running back Eli Carpenter was also incorporated into the passing game, hauling in three balls for 64 yards on top of his 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries. His backup Landon Morton also saw some good looks in the backfield, toting the ball 53 yards on five carries.

Volleyball (2-2)

The Mustangs kicked off their 2022 season with an early tournament* Tuesday at home where they beat Southeast Polk (2-1 score) right out of the gate but fell to Ankeny Centennial (0-2), Ankeny (1-2) and Dowling Catholic (1-2).

In all, it was almost the exact same outcome from last year’s Mustang Classic that saw DCG start the season 1-3. That star was followed by the team finishing 16-22 and a seventh place conference finish in the Little Hawkeye where they went 2-6.

It was a fair bit of whiplash coming off a 2020 conference title and seven straight winning seasons for the program. But all things considered last season with losing five starters, the Mustangs may have over-achieved.

Now the Mustangs enter a new era under first-year head coach Meg Jackson looking to right the ship.

She’ll have the help of a few key playmakers that have grown over the past few seasons including Jillian Janssen, a three-year starter transformed last year into one of the team’s top hitters after previously being a set-up player who led the team in assists in 2020. Last year she was third on the team with 155 kills, trailing only Haily Leinbach’s 198 for this year’s team. Janssen is also the team’s leader with 263 digs from last year.

Looking to help Janssen from spreading so thin is another familiar name in Addy Janssen who totaled 183 digs as a sophomore. She’s also the top returning server along with fellow incoming junior Macee Reiling. Both had over 30 aces and a serve rate over 94 percent.

*Stats and results will be voided if Des Moines Hoover’s team does not play this year.

**Individual stats were not available at the time of writing.