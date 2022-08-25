Van Meter cross country gets ready for a new season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter boys and girls cross country teams have gotten their seasons underway after practices began a few weeks ago.

Head coach Josh Flaws said things have been going well so far, with the Bulldogs getting both good weather and good numbers.

“For the girls' side of things, some of the older girls that have been doing this for a while, they’re kind of leading the younger kids, we’ve got a big group of freshmen that are… gonna be a factor for us I think,” Flaws said.

He added that the team has been gelling already, which he said has been cool to see.

While the girls cross country team is more experienced, the boys team is mainly freshmen and sophomores, though Flaws said they’re pretty tight-knit and will continue to grow.

Along with practice, Van Meter also did some offseason workouts and team runs.

“Just anything that they can do to run together, which is always nice, just cause doing it by yourself is not nearly as fun, not productive,” Flaws said.

Flaws added that he can tell the Bulldogs have been doing those runs together for awhile, because they don’t seem like a new team with how much they've been around each other.

Though the boys are a young team, Flaws said the Bulldogs have quite a few runners with good potential, contributing to big goals for the team.

Flaws said finishing in the top half of the conference for the boys is always a goal they shoot for because of the competitive conference, while the girls are hoping to repeat their performance from a season ago.

With many of the core runners returning to the girls team, the Bulldogs are aiming for a conference championship once more as well as a return to state.

“We got seventh twice at state, for two years in a row,” Flaws said. “Their goal is to get on the podium and get a trophy, be in that top three mix and just kinda see where they can go. I think they have the team to do it.”

While the girls have plenty of upperclassmen to help lead the team to their goals, Flaws said the boys are still waiting for a couple of runners to truly take on those leadership roles.

He said practice has been more “leadership by committee” for the boys, with runners leading by action.

“I think more for them, since they’re all kinda the same age, it’s leading by action, which kids are going to run the hardest each day and kinda compete in practice,” Flaws said. “And typically you’ll see a group kinda gravitate towards those kids, and I think we’ve seen that already.”

Van Meter will have its first meet in a week, and Flaws said the schedule will feature some meets with bigger schools this season.

Flaws said Van Meter’s first meet, which is at DCG, will have a lot of bigger schools. The team will travel to Iowa State for its second meet, which will have a challenging course and good competition.

“Most meets we have to kind of be at our best to really compete and be in the top,” Flaws said. “So that’s kind of what we’re looking for before we hit all the stuff in October.”

The Bulldogs will open their season competing at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Burnett Complex.