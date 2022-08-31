ADM football starts season strong, volleyball hosts quad

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM football team got its season out to a good start when the Tigers played their first game Friday night.

The Tigers traveled to Gilbert on Aug. 26 for their season opener, defeating Gilbert 43-14.

ADM got out to an early lead, going up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before extending it to 22-7 by halftime.

Leading the Tigers in the win was junior running back Brevin Doll, who scored four touchdowns for the Tigers. Along with the 24 points he added to the board, Doll had 21 rushes for 167 yards. He also led receivers with five receptions for 79 yards.

Junior quarterback Aiden Flora finished the night going 13-for-17 for 150 yards, throwing a touchdown and an interception. Flora had a nice night on the ground as well, rushing 13 times for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Catching the lone receiving touchdown was senior Vince Benetti, who had one catch for 24 yards. Senior Cade Morse was second in receiving yards with five receptions for 25 yards.

Senior Christian Madison had a strong day on defense, leading all defenders with 11 total tackles. Benetti followed with eight, including a sack, while junior Dane Beals had the other sack for ADM among 7.5 total tackles.

The Tigers will look to build off of their win when they take on Ballard at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Ballard Middle School.

Volleyball hosts quad

The ADM volleyball team began its season by hosting the ADM Quad meet on Aug. 25, competing against three other schools.

The Tigers got off to a solid start, going 2-1 at the quad.

ADM first competed against Algona, defeating the Bulldogs in two sets. The Tigers won the first set 21-10 and took the second set 21-17.

Leading ADM was junior Makayla Crannell, who finished the match with eight kills and a hitting percentage of .375.

Junior Madison Siefken led the team in assists with 16 and also had two aces in the match.

The Tigers then took on Des Moines Christian, falling in two sets. The Lions won set one 21-15 and set two 21-11.

Junior Marissa Gerleman had four blocks in the match, however ADM struggled to get many hits, finishing the match with a team hitting percentage of .182.

ADM closed out the tournament with a win, defeating Newton in two sets. The Tigers took set one 21-17 and followed it with a 21-15 set two win.

Gerleman and Siefken helded lead the team to a win, with Gerleman leading with seven kills and a .500 hitting percentage while Siefken led with 17 assists.

The team also recorded six blocks in the match, with Gerleman leading with two.