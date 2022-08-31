Van Meter volleyball begins season, football starts with a bang

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter volleyball team got its season underway, with the Bulldogs playing in the West Marshall tournament to begin their season.

The Bulldogs played in the tournament Aug. 27 and finished with a record of 3-2, making it to the championship match.

Head coach Sara Cook said the tournament was a good opportunity for Van Meter to try out different things and compete against some different teams that pushed the Bulldogs a little harder.

“I think that altogether they are learning, we’re building that chemistry on the court,” Cook said. “That’s going to be very important moving forward.”

Van Meter got out to a good start at the tournament, defeating West Marshall and Davis County to win the first two matches.

Cook said the players were able to get a lot of good touches on their blocks and ran different routes with their hitters, and that, combined with getting comfortable with their setters, helped things come together for Van Meter.

The Bulldogs, however, struggled against Grundy Center, falling to the Spartans twice at the tournament.

Cook said Grundy had some big hitters, and when the Bulldogs got out of system, it made the Spartans hard to stop when they found those hitters.

“A big talk on our end has just been keeping our play consistent so we don’t have quite as many out-of-system balls where we have to free ball them over,” Cook said.

Despite the Bulldogs struggling in a couple matches, Cook mentioned a few players she said stepped up at the tournament for the team.

She said senior captain Abby Matt, who has been playing for Cook since she was a freshman, has been very reliable for Van Meter.

“She’s really stepping up into a huge leadership role this year,” Cook said. “Not only just by her actions on the court but by the things she’s saying off to the side as well, I’m very proud of the growth I’ve seen in her in the past three years now.

She added that sophomore middle Teya Speltz stepped up in Van Meter’s first game and hit a .6 while sophomore setter Haedyn Rebelsky does a nice job of mixing up her sets and is learning to find her voice on the court.

Football starts season with a bang

The Van Meter football team got its season out to a strong start when the Bulldogs began their season Friday night.

The Bulldogs took on Earlham on Aug. 26, defeating the Cardinals 35-6.

Leading Van Meter was junior running back Ben Gordon, who ran in two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Along with the touchdowns, Gordon finished the night with 14 rushes for 101 yards.

Senior quarterback Ben Gilliland also had a solid game, ending the night going 7-for-9 for 97 yards and one touchdown. Gilliland had seven carries for 91 yards and one touchdown as well.

Senior Adyn Netten led all receivers with three catches for 55 yards while senior Carter Durflinger caught the lone receiving touchdown on two receptions for 19 yards.

Durflinger also had a strong game on defense, leading the team with 7.5 total tackles. Senior Michael Banks and junior Teddy Sieck followed with six tackles each, with Banks also recording a sack.

Durflinger capped off his solid game with a punt return for a touchdown, taking a punt 73 yards back for six.

Van Meter will look to build on its first win when the Bulldogs take on Williamsburg at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Van Meter High School.