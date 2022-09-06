ADM girls cross country starts strong, football wins big over Ballard

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls cross country team got its season out to a solid start when the Tigers ran at the Pella Invitational.

The Tigers competed at the Invitational on Sept. 3, finishing first with an overall score of 29.

Head coach Steve Brown said the team was really pleased with the results and that the Tigers have improved from a season ago, working hard all summer.

“They were really consistent with their training,” Brown said. “But we went in cautiously optimistic and things worked out pretty well for our first meet.”

Leading the way for ADM was senior Geneva Timmerman, who placed first with a time of 18:16.

Timmerman, coming off a strong junior season, is poised for another strong season in her senior year, with Brown saying she has just scratched the surface.

“She’s trained really hard this summer so now it’s a matter of keeping her healthy,” Brown said.

While Brown has expectations for Timmerman, he said the goals for the team are different, with the Tigers now in a new era.

He said with the new team the Tigers have, the team is taking it one step at a time, not putting too many expectations on themselves.

“We’re just going to keep focusing on training and taking care of ourselves, doing things right,” Brown said. “And just kinda see where the chips fall for us.”

Now one month into the season, ADM has gotten out to a solid start, and Brown said the girls are having fun and getting along really well.

He said the team has a good attitude, training really hard and the Tigers are clicking on all cylinders.

Though the team is filled with young runners, Brown said the future looks good, and the three seniors on the team have helped lead as well.

“They’ve all three done a great job contributing and being leaders so that’s nice,” Brown said. “Just setting that tone for the younger runners so as the younger runners come into the program the expectations are kind of already fixed in a positive way and just that framework now is there, and it’s paying off.”

Brown added that ADM has a few tough meets coming up with the Iowa State, Ballard and Heartland meets offering chances for the Tigers to see how they stack up against some other top teams.

The Tigers will next compete at the Gilbert Invitational at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Iowa State University Cross Country Course in Ames.

Football wins big

The ADM football team grabbed another win when the Tigers took on Ballard on Sept. 2.

The Tigers defeated the Bombers 59-20. ADM got out to a solid lead in the first quarter, going up 14-0 after one and getting to 31-0 by halftime. Ballard got some points on the board in the second half, however it appeared to be too late by then.

Junior running back Brevin Doll led the Tigers in the win, rushing 17 times for 151 and three touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Aiden Flora also had a strong game, finishing 10-for-17 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Flora and senior wide receiver Cade Morse had a solid connection in the game, as Morse finished the night with four receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns, leading all receivers.

Junior Zach Lohmann also caught a touchdown off of senior Ryan Conrad. Lohman finished with three receptions for 19 yards while Conrad went 3-for-3 for 19 yards. Conrad had a pick-six in the game as well.

Senior Christian Madison led the defense with nine total tackles while junior Dane Beals recorded seven tackles and a team-high three sacks.

ADM will next take on North Polk at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at ADM High School.