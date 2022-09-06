DCG football narrowly slips, golf keeps improving

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Mustangs head into another week with some adjustments to make moving forward. (Note: Events covered Aug. 31 - Sept. 5)

Football (1-2)

Ignoring the first game of the season that was a late addition, DCG has dropped the first two games of the season like last year. After losing to North Polk in Week 1, the Mustangs fell 21-14 Friday night at Bondurant-Farrar. While those are losses all the same, they show some sign of improvement considering both games were decided by just one possession. Last year’s team lost to the same opponents by a margin of 43 points. A margin of just 11 points is leaps ahead of that tone.

One thing hasn’t changed, yet. As much as the Mustangs aim for a balanced attack, they’ve continued to look to the air in order to quickly make up ground.

Down 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, quarterback Ty Mikkelsen was tasked with the majority of the workload. He dropped back for 35 passes compared to the rest of the team’s six designed runs that gained only 19 yards.

Under some heavy duress from the Bluejays sacking him six times and adding two interceptions, Mikkelsen managed to complete 15-of-28 passes for 173 and two touchdowns — both of which landed in Zach Smid’s hands, bringing him to five total TDs this year. Eddie Pyne led the team with five receptions for 87 yards.

Considering the turnovers and negative yardage that Bondurant was able to force, it’s certainly a credit to Mikkelsen for keeping the game as close as it was by the final whistle. But it’s perhaps an even greater accomplishment for the Mustang defense that seemed to bend time and again but only broke three times for touchdowns.

Bondurant’s star running back Titus Cram wrecked havoc last year against the Mustangs for 192 yards and four touchdowns. This time out, he exploded for 328 yards on 45 carries but somehow only found the end zone three times. Making stops on pivotal downs was the difference-maker, with Lane Nelsen and Dayne Mauk leading the way with 12 tackles apiece.

DCG’s next outing comes Friday at Johnston (1-1) which won last year’s duel 17-16.

Boys Golf

The Mustangs’ inaugural fall season has reached a peak through their first four meets.

On Tuesday, the Mustang boys took fifth place with a score of 328 strokes playing against seven more teams. Five days earlier, the team swung a 335 for eighth place among 10 teams. By comparison, the spring team closed the season with a score of 322 and peaked at 313 on a full course.

So far, the fall season has been a nice proving ground for players looking to take on a leadership role moving forward. Back in the spring season, Noah Moberg ranked third on the team with an 18-hole average of 88.7 strokes. Through the first four events, he sits at a team-low 77.9 strokes on average. That’s four strokes better than DCG’s best spring player. Dillon Jordan has also improved, chipping six strokes off his average in this young season.

Cross Country

The Mustangs’ next time out comes Thursday at an invite in Marshalltown.

Volleyball (6-4)

A light week after going through two difficult tournaments, the Mustangs won their lone game of the week with a 3-2 win over Indianola with a tiebreaker on Tuesday.*

*Individual stats were not compiled at the time of writing.