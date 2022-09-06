Van Meter cross country opens season, volleyball picks up win over West Central Valley

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter cross country team began its season with the boys and girls competing at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational.

The Bulldogs competed at DCG on Aug. 30 against 10 other teams. The girls finished fourth overall with a team score of 111 while the boys placed ninth with a total score of 278.

Leading the girls was senior Clare Kelly, who was runner-up with a time of 20:16. Senior Mary Kelly also medaled by placing 10th with a time of 21:35.

Also placing in the top 25 for the girls were sophomore Emma McCoy and junior Brooklyn Fryar. McCoy placed 21st with a time of 22:37 while Fryar grabbed 25th with a time of 22:52.

On the boys side, sophomore Luka Hulse led the way, finishing 39th with a time of 19:09 while sophomore Cael Reimers followed in 55th with a time of 21:18. Rounding out the top three for Van Meter was freshman Liam Newell, who placed 60th with a time of 22:44.

The Bulldogs will next be competing at the Gilbert Cross Country Meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Iowa State University Cross Country Course in Ames.

Volleyball picks up win

The Van Meter volleyball team grabbed another win when the Bulldogs traveled to West Central Valley last week.

The Bulldogs took on the Wildcats on Aug. 30, defeating West Central Valley in three sets.

Van Meter won set one 25-19 before winning a closer set two 25-21. Set three was the largest winning margin of the night, with the Bulldogs winning 25-12.

Leading the team was senior Abby Matt, who led with 10 kills in the match on a .391 hitting percentage.

Seniors Emma Gilliland and Malia Kelly and sophomore Teya Speltz followed with six kills each. Speltz also had two total blocks in the match.

Sophomore Haedyn Rebelsky led in assists, finishing the match with 22 assists as well as four kills on a team-high .667 hitting percentage.

Gilliland led the team in serving, finishing with three aces on the night, while Speltz and senior Shaelee Murphy followed with two each.

The Bulldogs will look to build on this performance when they take on Panorama at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Van Meter High School.