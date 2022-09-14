Clutch win for DCG volleyball, cross country ranked sixth

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes continued to find a few improvements but is still in search of that perfect week. (Note: Events covered Sept. 6-13)

Football (1-3)

The Mustangs rolled into Johnston (2-1) Friday night where the Dragons seemingly stored all their momentum from the previous week, taking down DCG for a 44-21 win.

In the first six quarters of the season, Johnston had looked lost, unable to score a single point. But a switched flipped sometime during halftime against Urbandale, as the Dragons put up 21 points in the third quarter to clinch their first win of the season. And that same ferocity kept the Mustangs away, giving up 27 points in the first quarter. Stopping Johnston’s air attack led by their new sophomore signal caller proved to be a chore, with the only solution being to try to keep up the pace.

For the second week in a row, DCG’s offensive attack was largely pass-first, as Ty Mikkelsen attempted a high of 30 attempts while being sacked seven times and rushing nine more times. Wide receivers Zach Smid and Trevor Hamil totaled 12 carries after they took snaps in the backfield in place of Eli Carpenter who rolled his ankle in the second quarter.

Now with three losses, the Mustangs hope to swing momentum back with a homecoming win Friday night against Norwalk (2-1). Last year’s meeting between the Little Hawkeye rivals ended in a 28-9 Warriors win. And with veteran dual-threat QB Landon Hochstein back, they’ve been highly efficient this season, scoring 38 points per game.

Volleyball (7-4)

Taking on just one game in a week after going through a couple of tournaments to start the 2022 campaign, the Mustangs went through the wringer Sept. 6 at Indianola (10-1) for a 3-2 win to announce they’re serious conference contenders.

After alternating the first four sets, DCG pulled away for a 15-10 win for the final advantage.

In their longest match yet, the Mustangs had a couple of key performances show up with Jillian Jansen notching 35 assists and Haily Leinbach scoring on 13 kills. She was aided by Deja Jackson and Sydney Meints blocking the Indians a combined 10 times as well.

A week later, the team won another Little Hawkeye game against Pella Christian (4-6) in three straight sets. Full stats were not available at the time of writing.

Cross Country

Running at one of the premier meets of the young season, the Mustang boys took fifth place at the Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown on Sept. 8, finishing behind a group of fellow Class 4A contenders. That’s par for the course as the Mustangs are ranked sixth in the latest polls.

Giving the biggest boost were Ben and Jack Every, with Ben crossing first at 16 minutes 15 seconds followed by Jack four seconds later. They’re ranked sixth and 14th, respectively in the state poll.

The Mustang girls placed seventh at the Ballard Invitational on Sept. 12 led by a trio of top 30 performances.

Emerson McDermott crossed the finish line in 17th place at 20:48, followed by Maddy Stevens (20:57, 21st) and Meredith McDermott (21:13, 29th). All three had at least 25 second improvements over their times from four days earlier at Marshalltown.