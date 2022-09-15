Van Meter cross country starts season strong, football bounces back

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter cross country boys and girls teams have had a solid start to the season.

The Bulldogs last competed at the Gilbert Invitational on Sept. 8, with the girls taking third with a score of 85 and the boys finishing 13th with a score of 377.

Head coach Josh Flaws said the Gilbert Invitational was a good meet with good competition, and the Bulldogs ran their fastest times of the year.

“I think that was kind of our best meet as a team so far,” Flaws said.

Senior Clare Kelly led the way for the girls, finishing second with a time of 19:38.

Kelly has had a strong start to her season, as she also finished second at both the DCG Invitational on Aug. 30 to open the season and at the Winterset Invitational on Sept. 6.

Flaws said Kelly is running faster than she was last season after she finished 10th at state, and she has more goals for herself this season.

“Her biggest thing is just continuing to do it consistently and I know she’s got pretty big goals this year to try to finish as high as she can and maybe take that next step,” Flaws said. “She’s been on the podium the last couple years at state so see if she can get top five, top three, somewhere in there would be right in the mix, which I think she can do.”

As Kelly has gotten out to a hot start, so has the girls team as a whole, as the Bulldogs have also finished fourth and third at their meets.

Flaws said the freshmen on the team will be a big part of Van Meter’s success, as their fourth and fifth runners are a key part of how the girls finish.

“Our fifth runner right now, one of our freshmen, she cut off about three minutes from the first meet already,” Flaws said. “And then a couple of other freshmen in the mix, if they can continue to run that well, that will really take us to a different level as a team.”

While the girls have gotten out to a good start, Flaws said the boys team is starting to click with figuring out how to run the 5K, which he said is the biggest thing for them.

He added that Van Meter’s No. 1 runner, sophomore Luka Hulse, is looking strong and starting to run times that could potentially individually qualify for state, and the younger runners are starting to follow suit.

The Bulldogs next run at the Panorama meet, which is the site of the conference meet as well.

Flaws said the meet will give the teams a chance to get a feel for the course and build their confidence for later in the season.

“It’s going to be really good competition though, I know Clarinda is there, which they’re a top 10 team,” Flaws said.

Van Meter will compete at Panorama at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Panorama Par 3 Golf Course.

Football bounces back

The Van Meter football team grabbed a win Friday night over Winterset after falling to Williamsburg the previous week.

The Bulldogs downed Winterset 42-17 on Sept. 9, taking the lead from the start. Van Meter was up 14-7 at half, but a 21-point fourth quarter put the Bulldogs out of reach.

Senior quarterback Ben Gilliland had a strong game, finishing 8-for-10 for 95 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Senior Will Gordon led receivers with two receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Carter Durflinger had the other receiving touchdown off of three catches and nine yards. Durflinger also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Leading the running backs was junior Ben Gordon, who rushed 23 times for 124 times and one touchdown.

Senior Michael Banks led the defense with seven total tackles.

Van Meter will look to add to this win when the Bulldogs take on Panorama at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Panorama High School.