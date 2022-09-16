ADM football prepares for homecoming, volleyball gets another win

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM football team is gearing up for the homecoming game coming up Friday, but first, they picked up a big win this past weekend.

The Tigers took on North Polk on Sept. 9, defeating the Comets 29-20.

“Any time you have two highly ranked teams playing each other, it has the potential to be a great game and this one lived up to it,” head coach Garrison Carter said.

He added that the team earned the right to play in those games, and it was good to see them rise to the occasion.

While the Tigers pulled out the win, they were down most of the game, with North Polk leading 20-7 for the better part of three quarters. ADM scored as the clock was running out in the third quarter to make it 20-14 and were able to pull ahead in the final quarter.

Carter said the team never quit, and with big plays in all aspects of the game in the second half, ADM was able to get the win.

Junior running back Brevin Doll was also a big part of the win, rushing 18 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns and also recording two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Doll has been on fire this season, with him rushing for three or more touchdowns in all three games this season.

Carter said Doll is a special player whose electrifying speed makes him tough to catch in the open field, however he said there’s more to him that makes him so great.

“It's his quick feet and ability to change direction plus his physicality running the ball that makes him elite,” Carter said.

Doll isn’t the only one with speed on ADM, as seniors Cade Morse and Chase Grove and junior Aiden Flora are also quick. Carter said between the four of them, they could compete for a 4x100 state title, and it’s tough for opponents to take them all away.

He added that it’s the most speed he’s ever had on one offensive unit.

The Tigers are now preparing for homecoming, where they will play Winterset, a rivalry game and whom they lost to last year.

Carter said the Huskies will have ADM’s full attention, and with homecoming week, the team needs to make sure it is locked in and focused. However, that doesn’t mean the Tigers won’t enjoy the week before the game.

“Homecoming week is special,” Carter said. “Lots of activities going on and we want to make sure our kids take the time to enjoy the experience.”

He added that with homecoming sometimes being the only time some people see the Tigers play, it is a great opportunity for the team to leave a legacy.

The Tigers will take on Winterset at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at ADM High School.

Volleyball gets another win

The ADM volleyball team picked up another win to get its ninth match win in a row.

The Tigers took on Creston on Sept. 8, defeating the Panthers three sets to one. ADM fell the first set 25-22, however bounced back to win the next three 25-15, 25-17 and 25-10.

Leading the Tigers was junior Marissa Gerleman, who finished the match with 17 kills and a hitting percentage of .700. Senior Dani Person followed with 14 kills.

Junior Madison Siefken led the team with assists, dishing out 49 in the match while senior Brylee Person led in serving with four aces.