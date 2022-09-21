DCG football falls short on homecoming, Mikkelsen continues rise

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

For a homecoming week, Dallas Center-Grimes only had a few opportunities to make an impression. (Note: Events covered Sept. 13-19)

Football (1-4)

There were plenty of fireworks Friday night to cap DCG’s homecoming. But too many of those came from Norwalk (3-1) in a 42-28 win over the Mustangs.

Without starting running back Eli Carpenter, the Mustangs’ offense resigned to a heavy pass attack from the onset. That was effective enough going into halftime tied at 21-21, only for the pass attack to turn into desperation plays to keep up with the Warriors the rest of the way.

Passing the ball 45 times, Ty Mikkelsen put him self in an exclusive club of just seven players to attempt as many throws in a single game. Of that group, only two had higher completion rates, as Mikkelsen’s 31 completions ranks third in the state. That was turned into 308 yards and four touchdowns, but with three balls landing in the Warriors’ hands on top of six sacks, momentum was not easily kept by Dallas Center. Even in the most thrilling moments, the Warriors were able to bounce back and steal the thunder.

As Norwalk was driving down in the first half, Dayne Mauk hopped in front of a pass for an interception on Landon Hochstein. The very next play, the Warriors intercepted the ball and proceeded to score, setting the tone for the rest of the game and overcoming Mikkelsen’s class-A effort.

His right-hand man, Trevor Hamil was on the receiving end of 119 yards and two scores on 11 catches. Hudson Ehlert and York Meggison each had touchdowns, as well.

After that homecoming loss, the Mustangs look to spoil the Huskies’ homecoming stand in Winterset (0-4). A much different team than last season without their all-state running back that helped Winterset win 20-13 in last year’s meeting, this year’s team has yet to score more than 20 points in a single game and has lost all their games by at least 17 points.

Volleyball (8-6)

After escaping the Bondurant-Farrar tournament on Saturday with a 1-2* record, the Mustangs run into another tourney in Nevada that will provide some of the toughest competition of the season with the likes of Lake Mills (19-2), Des Moines Christian (25-2), Norwalk (11-5), Clear Creek Amana (17-5) all looking like powerhouse programs.

*Individual stats were not compiled at the time of publishing

Cross Country

The Mustangs have been on hiatus since running their previous meet on Sept. 12 and will resume scheduled competitions in the coming week.