Van Meter football gets ready for homecoming, volleyball competes at tournament

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter football team is preparing for its homecoming game, and the Bulldogs will be riding high from their last win over Panorama.

The Bulldogs took on Panorama on Sept. 16 and won 69-3.

Head coach Eric Trudo said the team executed the game plan really well and lots of guys were able to play.

The Bulldogs got out to a strong start against the Panthers, scoring 35 points in the first quarter. Trudo said the team got a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff, which set up great field position, and the team also had some great blocking.

“Any time you can score three touchdowns on the first three offensive plays that you run in the game, that allows you to get off to a pretty fast start,” Trudo said.

Just like the offense was clicking on all ends, so was the defense, holding Panorama to three points and getting a fumble recovery and pick six as well.

The team prepared well and every player executed and did their job, which Trudo said allowed the Bulldogs to play fast and physical.

“We tackled really well so there wasn’t any yards after the catch or extra yardage on running plays,” Trudo said. “So it allowed us to really have a chance to be successful.”

He added that although the Panthers are down a little this season, the Bulldogs didn’t play down at their level, instead playing at the level Van Meter needed to improve.

Van Meter will now prepare for homecoming, where the team will face West Central Valley.

Trudo said homecoming is a fun week around the school with all the events, including powderpuff and dress-up days, among others, however the team still needs to focus on the game.

“Now we’ve gotta focus on West Central Valley, who quite possibly could be one of the most improved teams in our district and we’ll have to prepare well for them,” Trudo said.

He added that West Central Valley has three quality running backs and wide receivers who are all good athletes and do good things offensively, so the Wildcats will create a challenge for the defense.

Van Meter takes on West Central Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Van Meter School.

Volleyball competes at tournament

The Van Meter volleyball team competed at the Dike-New Hartford on Sept. 17, struggling to find a win.

The Bulldogs started the tournament taking on Sumner-Fredericksburg in pool, falling in two sets. The Cougars won a close set one 21-18 before winning set two 21-16.

Van Meter struggled to get much going on the offensive end, finishing the match with a team hitting percentage of .068.

The Bulldogs next played Center Point-Urbana, falling in two sets 21-18 and 21-16.

Van Meter wrapped up the pool play part of the tournament with a match against Denver, falling 21-10 and 21-12. The Bulldogs had 10 kills in the match, but Denver was able to outmatch them, finishing with 23.

The Bulldogs then played Dunkerton to start bracket play, winning in two sets. Van Meter won set one 25-16 and set two 25-18.

Senior Abby Matt led the team in the win, finishing the match with seven kills. Sophomore Haedyn Rebelsky did a solid job setting, leading with 18 assists. She also had two kills.

Senior Malia Kelly recorded three blocks in the match while sophomore Teya Speltz had two aces.

Van Meter ended the day facing Denver once again, falling two sets to one. The Cyclones took the first set 25-20 before the Bulldogs bounced back and won set two 26-24. Denver won the final set 18-16.

Matt had 15 kills in the match while Rebelsky led with 25 assists.