Marlington shows resiliency in early portion of season

LEXINGTON TWP. — While the overall record after the first five games doesn't reflect it, the Marlington boys basketball has overcome a lack of varsity experience to become a better and more cohesive squad.

"Our kids played hard each game, they played together each game and they played good defense each game," Marlington coach Nick Evanich said. "We've played both matchup zone and a switching man-to-man, but the kids have adapted and the defense has been a constant."

Evanich is fielding his youngest team since he took over the program in 2005, losing the top six players in the rotation, including five seniors.

"We played a lot of seniors last year, so we knew we were going to be a younger team without much experience," Evanich said. "We knew there would be some growing pains, especially early, but these kids have worked hard and have stayed together."

Marlington is 1-4 overall, losing 41-27 to Northwest, 74-55 to Norton, 58-44 to Salem and 51-48 to Canfield. The lone win came over defending Eastern Buckeye Conference West Branch last Friday in dramatic fashion. Marlington scored 19 of the last 23 points to snare a 40-39 win.

"We've done a much better job executing our offense and cutting down on turnovers since that Northwest game," Evanich said. "We turned the ball over 20 times in that game and only scored 27 points."

While they needed an offensive infusion in the last nine minutes to overcome a 35-21 deficit against the Warriors, the defensive tenacity helped fuel the comeback.

"Our matchup zone defense was great," Evanich said. "We did a great job finding their leading scorer and guarding him, limiting him to three points."

While 6-foot-3 junior Connor Evanich, the only returning starter and a double-figure scorer last season, continues to mend from a leg injury suffered during a football playoff game, several other players have stepped up to compensate for his absence, headed by 5-10 sophomore guard Casey Miller.

Miller, who also plays some point guard, averaged 17 points in the last two games, the one-point win over West Branch and the three-point defeat to Canfield. Miller, who has shown an ability to score from the perimeter and by attacking the basket off the dribble, has been joined in the starting lineup by 5-10 sophomore Drew Denham, 5-10 senior Macagey Laure, 6-2 junior Ben Yoder and 6-3 junior Sam Dine, with 6-0 junior Rome Sims and 6-5 senior Tommy Hippely providing valuable minutes as the first substitutes.

"We're undersized but we're versatile," Nick Evanich said. "Miller can play either guard spot, Denham starts at the point and he also plays the four (power forward) because he's a physical player and a smart player, Laure is only 5-10 but he is our starting four because he can defend and Sims doesn't start, but he's our leading rebounder."

Yoder is long and athletic enough to play on the perimeter. Dine and Hippely fit the mold of high school inside players.

"Yoder gives us good size for a guard," Evanich said. "Dine is strong, does a good job rebounding and he scored nine points in our Canfield game, so his offense is coming around. Hippely gives us more size inside."

While he has been pleased with the defensive effort in all five games and the improving offensive execution since the season-opening 14-point setback against Northwest, Evanich noted the Dukes need to improve their work on the glass.

"Our next step in the process is rebounding," he said. "Canfield finished with a 13-5 [advantage] against us in offensive rebounding so we need to rebound the basketball better at both ends."

In the age of COVID-19, where the regular-season schedule already has gone through several cancellations and postponements, the players and coaches will need to possess patience and flexibility when adjustments occur.

"We had to adjust to the cancellation of the Toronto Classic before the season, and the rescheduling of our Canfield game to last Saturday, and the rescheduling of two (EBC) games (against Canton South and Carrollton) to later dates," Evanich said. "Our game at Canton South has been moved to December 30 and the game against Carrollton has been moved to January 2. We also picked up a game at (Austintown) Fitch for [Tuesday]."

Regardless of the circumstances, Evanich has witnessed a maturation process, both on and off the court.

"Our kids have been resilient, no matter what," he said. "They've been grateful to get the chance to play (five games), they've improved as a team since we played Northwest and they come to practice with the mindset that they want to keep getting better."