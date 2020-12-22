Six questions for Allison Lacher
Mike Keating
The Alliance Review
What's your favorite music?
Rock and Pop
What's your favorite class?
Statistics
Who is your favorite athlete?
Pro basketball player Sue Bird
What's the hardest thing about basketball?
Blending in with my teammates and functioning as one (cohesive) unit.
Other than a relative, who has been the biggest influence in your life?
(Marlington girls assistant coach) Kirk Miller
What are your plans after high school?
Attend college and major in Psychology.