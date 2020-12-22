Six questions for Allison Lacher

What's your favorite music?

Rock and Pop

What's your favorite class?

Statistics

Who is your favorite athlete?

Pro basketball player Sue Bird

What's the hardest thing about basketball?

Blending in with my teammates and functioning as one (cohesive) unit.

Other than a relative, who has been the biggest influence in your life?

(Marlington girls assistant coach) Kirk Miller

What are your plans after high school?

Attend college and major in Psychology.