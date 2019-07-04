At long last, the Waukee High School baseball team has a completed picture of their pathway to Principal Park.

Waukee found out about the field they would have to battle earlier in the month including Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Urbandale, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, and Sioux City North. The Warriors ended up as the Substate 1 third seed while East was ranked the second seed and reigning state champion Urbandale was deemed the Substate’s top team.

For the start of their hopefully deep postseason run, the Warriors will be taking on the only team they’ve already faced off against in the regular season in the substate’s fourth-seeded Sioux City North. The last time the North Stars and the Warriors tangled in regular season action, Sioux City North bested Waukee by a 10-3 final where the Warrior pitching staff gave up three doubles and a home run.

The Warriors will be seeking redemption once they start their postseason run which will begin on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Being the higher seed, the match-up will take place at Waukee High School.